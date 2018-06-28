Jarrod W. Ramos: 5 Things On Man Suspected In ‘Capital Gazette’ Newsroom Shooting

Various media outlets including the Associated Press have identified 38-year-old Jarrod Warren Ramos as the man suspected of shooting up the offices of the ‘Capital Gazette’ newspaper, killing five people. We’ve got 5 things to know about him.

Numerous media outlets including NBC News, CBS and the Associated Press have named of the man suspected of shooting five people to death inside the offices of Maryland’s Capital Gazette newspaper on June 28. They report through senior law enforcement officials that 38-year-old Jarrod Warren Ramos is the man in custody. Ramos allegedly had a beef wit the paper in the past, even suing them in court for criminal defamation in 2012, a case that a judge later tossed. He allegedly opened fire with a shotgun at the publication’s Annapolis, MD headquarters, reportedly targeting victims according to news outlets. We’ve got give things to know about Jarrod Ramos.

1. Ramos is a local man.

Authorities say he lived in Maryland. They are currently searching his home in the town of Laurel, which is about halfway between Washington D.C. and Baltimore.

2. Ramos sued the Capital Gazette in the past.

In 2012 he filed a defamation suit against the paper and then-reporter Eric Hartley, who wrote about Ramos’ guilty plea in a 2011 criminal harassment case. He acted as his own attorney and a judge dismissed his case in 2013, saying that Hartley used public records and did not print any incorrect information.

3. Authorities believe Ramos specifically targeted the paper’s offices.

Anne Arundel County police officials said at a press conference he “had some sort of vendetta” against the Capital Gazette and had been making social media threats “indicating violence” against the paper. Authorities said he let off smoke bombs once inside the building to add to the chaos off his alleged shooting. They added that he was “prepared” and on a mission “to cause harm” to those inside.

4. Ramos tried to make himself hard to identify.

After his capture he was uncooperative with police, was not carrying identification and had even physically altered his fingertips, making it impossible to identify him through fingerprinting methods. Ramos eventually was ID’d through facial recognition software.

Capital Gazette Newspaper shooting:

Police: it was a targeted attack

o Threats “as early as today”

o Suspect used smoke grenades

o Suspect made threats through social media

o Suspect is Jarrod Warren Ramos, 38

5. The paper’s former editor was scared that Ramos would one day come in and shoot up the office.

Thomas Marquart, who was Editor-in-Chief of the Capital Gazette until 2012, told the LA Times via a phone interview after the massacre that Ramos “Waged a one person attack on anything he could muster in court against The Capital. I said a the time ‘this guy is crazy enough to come in and blow us all away.'” He said he other newspaper officials at the time worried about Ramos’ behavior and harassment against the paper. He recalled his fear of Ramos and how he felt powerless to stop the harassment against the Capital and its employees. Marquart even told theTimes he “prayed” that Ramos wouldn’t be ID’d at the suspected shooter and that he would feel “f**king responsible” if it was him.