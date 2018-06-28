Aquaria: 5 Things On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 10 Winner

All hail Aquaria! ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ has crowned ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar,’ and here’s everything you should know about her!

What a show down! The season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which aired on June 28, was one to remember. Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Eureka, and Kameron Michaels battled in an epic lip syncing contest, but Aquaria came out on top and earned the title “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” She also won a cash prize of $100,000. Not too bad, right? “This season will go down as one of the most competitive in ‘Drag Race’ herstory. And still, Aquaria’s many talents distinguished her from the field of amazing queens,” the show’s executive producer RuPaul said. “This is the dawning of the Age of Aquaria. I can’t wait to see what she does next,” RuPaul continued. “Aquaria won during pride month light one up & raise a glass,” one fan tweeted after the show. Keeping reading below to learn more about the 21-year-old star!

Aquaria is from West Chester, PA. However, she currently lives in Brooklyn as most viewers refer to her as a proud New Yorker. She’s also the youngest queen to compete and to be crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar. She studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. Aquaria majored in Womenswear. She has a large Instagram following. To be exact, Aquaria has over 800,000 followers. Aquaria has been featured in Vogue. The newly crowned winner did a “Get Ready” feature with the magazine for Pride Week on June 6. She impersonated Melania Trump during an interview with Page Six on June 28. The Drag Race star channeled Melania and dished on what she thinks the First Lady thinks about the latest trends including hip cleavage.

Congrats Aquaria! We can’t wait to see you shine!