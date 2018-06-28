Tristan Thompson Finally Unblocks Kim Kardashian At Khloe’s Birthday Party — Watch Hilarious Video

The feud is over! As a birthday present to Khloe Kardashian, her baby daddy Tristan Thompson made amends with her sister Kim! Watch the epic moment here!

Has hell frozen over?! Tristan Thompson has unblocked Kim Kardashian on Instagram during Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party on June 27. “Alright guys what do you think? It’s Khloe’s birthday– do you think I should ask this guy to unblock me?” Kim jokingly said in a video posted to her Instagram story with Tristan in the background. “For Khloe’s birthday, I think it’s only right,” Tristan, who initially unfollowed Kim after she savagely slammed his alleged cheating as “f*cked up” during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 30, agreed. And as if the moment could get any funnier, Kim recorded Tristan actually pressing the unblock button on his phone.

However, before Tristan could officially do it, Kim asked “wait, what’s your code?” and Tristan responded with “she knows it,” insinuating that Khloe has his Instagram password. I guess there are no more secrets! But, we’re not too surprised to learn Khloe’s has access to Tristan’s phone. As we previously reported, Khloe’s been keeping an eye on Tristan ever since his multiple affairs and their move back to LA. “Khloe is keeping Tristan on a very short leash now that they’re back together. She is having him check in constantly, texting and calling her from wherever he is on the road. Tristan has given Khloe all the pass codes for his phone, and she has access to his emails too,” a source close to Koko told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Nevertheless, we’re glad to see the Kardashians have welcomed Tristan back in their life. In addition to Kim, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were also at the birthday celebration. It’s also good to see Khloe look so happy. Just a few days ago, the Revenge Body star took to Twitter to clap back at a fan who called her a hypocrite for staying with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations,” Khloe told the fan. Despite what people think, we know Khloe is doing what’s best for her daughter True.