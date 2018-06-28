Tom Brady Basically Says He Loves Eating Gisele’s Butt After She Showers — See NSFW Comment

Tom Brady got super NSFW in a comment he left on a post about eating booty! Read his absolutely racy comment below!

Get ready for some serious TMI! Tom Brady all but admitted that he loves to eat Gisele Bundchen‘s butt. Welcome to 2018, everybody! It all started when Barstool Sports’ Instagram account posted a picture of a hippo chomping on another hippo’s butt, captioning the pic, “As soon as bae gets out of the shower #AssEatinSZN.” While the thought of a full-grown hippo boring into a person’s butt cheek is a pretty violent visual, we’re picking up what they’re throwing down. In response to the funny post about butt-eating, Tom commented, “😂😂😂yep”. Forget first downs and end zones — Tom clearly loves going down on end zones.

This isn’t the first time we’ve gotten some insight into Tom and Gisele’s bedroom behavior. Prior to the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss this year, Tom and Gisele were taking a hiatus from sex. “Tom normally abstains from sex for 24 hours before a big game but he’s decided to take it to the next level and go without it for 72 hours,” a source close to Tom told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Tom and Gisele are both very sexual people and hardly ever go a day without sex, so this is a major break for them.”

Tom has also given fans another reason to freak out over an Instagram post — although this one was not sexual at all. EPSN posted an Instagram pic of Tom’s quote about potentially retiring, and Tom commented in Spanish writing “Cuarenta y cinco,” which translates to 45. Since Tom is 41, that seems to predict his last year in the NFL is not that far away.

We wonder what Gisele’s reaction to this was. In the meantime, we’ll keep you posted on whether or not Tom posts about eating butt again!