Tiny’s So Hurt Over T.I.’s Latest ‘Screw Up’ She Can’t ‘Look At His Pictures’ So She Unfollowed Him

T.I. and Tiny are going through it! Things between the estranged couple have gotten so bad since his alleged affair with Asia’h Epperson that, Tiny has unfollowed him on Instagram. Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here!

It’s safe to say T.I. is in the doghouse. After a video surfaced of him slapping Asia’h Epperson on the butt on June 15, things between him and his wife Tiny have not been good. The Xscape singer is so furious with her estranged husband that she doesn’t even want to see him! “Tiny is hurting so much right now she can’t even look at pictures of T.I. without getting emotional, so she unfollowed him on Instagram. She doesn’t want to see what he’s posting, or who he’s still following,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. I mean, we don’t blame her!

Before, T.I.’s alleged affair with Asia’h, the couple’s relationship was seemingly on the right track following Tiny’s multiple divorce filings and his alleged cheating scandal with Bernice Burgos. “It hurts her to her core that he won’t unfollow Asia’h on Instagram. He did the same crap with Bernice and refused to unfollow her for the longest time too. Tiny is done playing these games. She’s turning it out and taking care of herself first. She still loves T.I. with all her heart, that’s why this is so painful,” the source added.

For those of you who don’t know, T.I. and Tiny have been married since 2010, but have been together since 2001. They also share three kids together– Major, Clifford, and Heiress, who was born in 2016. So, you can understand why this is so hard for Tiny. However, her friends are urging her to cut the cord and finalize their divorce.

“Those close to her are trying to convince her that the healthiest thing for her, the kids, and T.I. is to get the divorce over and done with so they can all move on,” another source told HL EXCLUSIVELY.