‘The Four’ Liveblog: New Challengers Try Taking On The ‘Unbeatable Four’

Fans received a special surprise in the opening performance on this week’s episode of The Four when Timbaland showed up! The singer took the stage alongside finalists James Graham, Whitney Reign and Jesse Kramer to perform his hit song “The Way I Are.” Unfortunately Sharaya J, who is battling Stage 2 breast cancer, had to sit this one out per her doctor’s orders. But don’t worry – she’s still here to defend her seat!

Felix Thompson is the first challenger of the night, and he came in strong with a smooth rendition of “Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell. However, he then decided to lay down on the floor toward the end of the performance, which ended up getting mocked by judges Meghan Trainor and DJ Khaled. But his stellar vocals were strong enough to earn him three blue circles from the judges! It looked like Felix was getting his shot at challenging a member of the “Unbeatable Four.” That is, until DJ Khaled stormed the stage in a Kanye West-esque interruption.

“First of all, me, I was gonna say no,” Khaled said, before revealing that he said yes because he believes in second chances. “One more thing, I wanted y’all to see my outfit,” he added, showing off his ensemble and bright orange boots. Once he left, Felix chose to take on Jesse.

The resident rocker hit the stage for a performance of Sam and Dave‘s “Hold On Im Coming,” complete with a fierce guitar solo. His performance left the audience chanting his name, so you can bet his challenger has to really bring it if he wants Jesse’s seat.

Felix seemed confident as he controlled the stage while performing “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars. Judge Diddy said he “appreciates the showmanship” that the competitor displayed, referring to some of the dance moves he broke out during his turn. The decision was ultimately up to the audience though, and they named Jesse the winner in this round. Another safe week for the rock star!

Alma Lake, a 21-year-old Colombian singer based in Los Angeles, took the stage next to perform Elle King‘s “Ex’s & Oh’s” to try and convince the judges to let her challenge a finalist. Diddy and Khaled liked her, but Meghan wasn’t convinced she could beat James, Whitney or Sharaya. While her colleagues voted to put her through, the “All About That Bass” singer gave her a no – much to Khaled’s disappointment. The “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker tried to convince Meghan otherwise, but Diddy stepped in and announced that they respect and stand by his fellow judge’s decision.

It’s Ali Caldwell‘s turn to impress the judges! She brought the soul to the stage with Chaka Khan‘s “Tell Me Something Good.” She definitely sang something good! Not only did she get some horn blasts at the end from Khaled, but Jesse looked incredibly shaken while she slayed her song. Don’t worry James, she’s not coming for your seat. Instead, she challenged Whitney to a sing-off.

Whitney wasn’t about to let someone come in and take her seat without a fight! She gave a valiant effort to defend her chair with Pattie Labelle‘s “If You Don’t Know Me By Now.” But Ali definitely “came to eat” and stunned the audience by nailing Adele‘s “Set Fire To The Rain.” After her performance, even Whitney admitted, “she did good.” Meghan believes this was “the hardest challenge we’ve had” this season. The audience decided to shake up the seating arrangements and awarded Ali an official spot on The Four!

Cuban crooner Dian Rene was the next competitor to perform, and he went with “Hero” by Enrique Iglesias. He brought the heat on stage when he took his jacket off while surprising the audience with his swoon-worthy vocals. Dian won the judges over and was given the opportunity to challenge James!

