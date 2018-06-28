Snooki Worried About Ronnie Ortiz-Magro — She Wants Him To Calm Down & Be A Dad

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently. Now we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY that his ‘Jersey Shore’ cast mate Snooki fears for him.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 30, is worried about her Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast mate, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. That’s what a source close to the reality TV star has told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. And it’s not surprising. The 32-year-old’s private life has been creating headlines recently thanks to rocky relationship with his ex Jen Harley, 31. His latest alleged violent clash with his baby mama – who has been accused of assaulting him in Las Vegas on June 24 when they were driving home from a barbecue – sounds particularly gnarly. Jen got arrested after allegedly driving off while he was trying to get out of the car and was still attached to the seatbelt, leaving him briefly dragging behind.

Naturally, Snooki is concerned. “Snooki is worried sick about Ronnie,” her pal told us. “She desperately wants him to be safe and to take better care of his daughter.” Ariana, who is just 12-weeks-old, was reportedly in the backseat of the car during the alleged incident. The pal added, “Snooki’s entire life changed for the better when she became a parent and she wants the same for Ronnie. It hurts Nicole to see Ronnie struggling. She hopes that Ronnie calms down and becomes the amazing father she knows he can be.”

Jersey Shore fans know that Snooki has had a wild past that involved hard partying. In fact, during the first season of the hit MTV show, in 2009 she was punched in the face during a drinking session in a bar. But now she is a married mom-of-two. In addition to her daughter Giovanna, 3, she has a son, Lorenzo, 5. She’s settled down and couldn’t be happier. In fact, on her son’s birthday in August 2017, she paid tribute to him on Instagram, saying just that. She wrote, “OMG. Happy 5thBirthday to my son who changed my life for the better.” Now it seems that she wants the same for her co-star Ronnie.