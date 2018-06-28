Active Shooter Attacks Newspaper In Maryland: ‘Multiple Injuries’ Reported

An active shooting situation was reported at the Capital Gazette Newspaper building in Annapolis, Maryland on June 28. Multiple people are injured with possible fatalities reported. Here’s what we know so far.

UPDATE 2: A law enforcement official told CNN that one person is in custody, and they are believed to be the shooter. President Trump has been briefed on the situation.

UPDATE 1: Phil Davis tweeted, “A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead,” but followed it with, “Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad. There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload”.

ORIGINAL: A reporter from the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, Phil Davis, reported from the newsroom that there was an active shooter in the building. Davis told The Baltimore Sun that multiple people were shot, and local Anne Arundel police confirmed the news. There are no confirmed fatalities at this time. Anthony Messenger, a Gazette intern, tweeted “Active shooter at 888 Bestgate please help us.” ATF and FBI confirmed that it has responded to the shooting. The building has been evacuated, but police are still continuing to search. There is no word on if they have caught the shooter, but at this point, the situation is still being considered active.

Ariel footage from the scene showed people filing out of the building with their hands up, escorted by police. There’s no information about the possible identity of the shooter, or their possible motive. A reunification center has been set up at the Lord & Taylor department store at a nearby mall. Maryland governor Larry Hogan tweeted following the incident, “Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @ MDSP is on the scene assisting @ AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community.

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

JUST IN: Active shooter situation reported at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland https://t.co/IV2vqV2Ts7 pic.twitter.com/FXp52DEXHj — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 28, 2018

