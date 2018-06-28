Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Bella Hadid & More Stars Wearing Scoop Bikini Tops

You’ve definitely seen the scoop neck bikini all over your social media feeds by now. Here’s what you should know about the trend, along with pics of Kim Kardashian and more celebs rocking the cleavage-baring look.

If you follow Kim Kardashian on Instagram, then you’ve likely seen photos from her and Kourtney Kardashian‘s sister vacation that took place earlier this year. During the trip, the two women posed for pics in their various swimsuits, but there’s one style that could be seen more than any other: the scoop neck bikini.

The top looks a lot like a sports bra, and is fully connected on the chest as opposed to having two separate cups. The wide, curved neckline also provides the opportunity for flaunting an ample amount of cleavage – making this line both sexy and supportive. No need to worry about a nip slip in one of these!

While the KarJenner crew absolutely adores this style – Kylie and Kendall Jenner have also donned it quite a few times – this look isn’t just reserved for the gaggle of famous sisters. Everyone from Zendaya to Ashley Graham to January Jones has tried out the trendy neckline.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this shape on a swimsuit. One-pieces have long been made with scoop necks, but bringing the design to bikini tops creates a whole new level of versatility. You can still have the security we love about one-pieces, but switch up your bottoms to fit your unique style.

Kourt has previously donned the curved top with a high-cut, high-waisted black bottom that hid a bit of her toned tummy while showcasing her hip cleavage. Meanwhile, Julianne Hough and Yara Shahidi opted for standard high-waisted bottoms for fuller coverage and a more retro vibe.

Want to be even more convinced that scoop neck bikinis are something you should totally get into this summer? Then get clicking through our gallery above to see how some of your favorite stars have styled the look!