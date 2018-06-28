Ronnie Ortiz-Magro: Jen Harley Claims He Allegedly Hit Her, Grabbed Steering Wheel

Jennifer Harley reportedly told police that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro allegedly reached for the steering wheel & hit her multiple times during their recent domestic dispute.

The drama between these two keeps getting more and more wild. Jennifer Harley reportedly told authorities that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro allegedly hit her multiple times during their dispute on the night she allegedly dragged him with a white Mercedes Benz on Jun. 24, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. However, cops eventually came to the conclusion that she was allegedly at fault after taking down both their accounts. Harley also claimed that she had initially been driving when Ronnie allegedly reached for the steering wheel from the passenger side and hit her, and that she eventually pulled over and waved for other drivers to stop and help.

Meanwhile, Ronnie told authorities that Jen allegedly struck him two to five times with her fist and that after she exited the driver’s seat, he drove away from the scene. Cops eventually believed a mutual battery occurred, but that Jen was allegedly the primary aggressor. We reported earlier how Jen allegedly began hitting Ronnie after a verbal fight inside their car, that she eventually pulled over, but that she allegedly started driving off when he was still stuck in his seat belt and dragged him with his car.

The police reports also states that while Harley was found with minor cuts and scratches, Ronnie had suffered cuts to his arms and mouth, as well as road-rash. Recently, pics from the scene showed a dark substance on the Mercedes Benz that appears to be blood. The car also had several flat tires from when Jen drove erratically through the streets of Las Vegas. We’ll keep you posted with any more updates regarding this wild scuffle.