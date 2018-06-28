Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Lost 52 Pounds & Her Transformation Is Epic: Before & After pics

This is amazing! Riley Burruss lost 52 pounds and she looks outstanding! Her trainer just revealed before and after photos of her weight loss transformation and admitted that the journey was NOT easy! There was ‘fussing, crying’ and even a time when she passed out!

Riley Burruss is a 15-year-old inspiration! The daughter of reality star, Kandi Burruss, lost 52 pounds, her trainer revealed on June 28! Riley’s been putting the work at an Atlanta-area gym, where she completely transformed her body, and it was not an easy feat. “52 pounds later and I swear @rileyburruss is a whole new young woman,” her trainer, the “King of Fitness” wrote on Instagram next to a before and after photo of her weight loss. “All of our sessions have not always been good. We’ve went through all the fussing, crying, catching attitudes, and even down to her passing the hell out but still managing to lose over 50 POUNDS.”

Although there were hard times, it certainly paid off for Riley, who has seen incredible results. The young teen went from 220 pounds down to 168, which his mind-blowing to take in. She looks completely transformed — From her face, to her waist and thighs. Riley took time to acknowledge her trainer’s post by taking the before and after photo and adding it to her Instagram story, praising her coach.

Riley Burruss shows off her 52-pound weight loss in before and after photos, courtesy of her trainer.

Riley joins a slew of other stars in the weight loss makeover club. From celebrity moms, like Kelly Clarkson, to Ciara, and Kim Kardashian, these stars have all put in the work to lose those extra pounds! Ever since giving birth to her second child, Sienna, in April 2017, Ciara has dropped 50 pounds. Kim Kardashian is another star who’s bounced back after baby, twice, and she documents her workouts daily on her social media and her app! We love how hard our favorite stars work to stay fit and we celebrate you powerful males and females every day!