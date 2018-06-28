Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Pictured Kissing On The Lips For 1st Time Since Engagement — New Pic

Sealed with a kiss! We’ve got the first pics of Ariana Grande and fiance Pete Davidson locking lips since their quickie engagement was revealed.

Ariana Grande, 25, and fiance Pete Davidson, 24, have been putting on quite a PDA show ever since getting engaged after just a few weeks of dating. While they’ve been proudly holding hands and cuddling up in teach other’s arms, we haven’t seen a full make out session….until now! The happy couple couldn’t hide their wild love while on a coffee run in New York City. Ari put her arm around the hoodie-wearing Saturday Night Live star and planted a big kiss on his lips inside a Starbucks on June 28. These two look SO into each other that every time we see a picture of them Ariana’s song “Into You” goes looping through our brains.

Just two days ago, Pete gushed over his fiancee on Instagram in honor of Ariana’s 25th birthday with not one but two Instagram tributes. The first was a pic showing him carrying the pint-sized singer piggy-back style after what looked like was her May Billboard Music Awards performance, as she was wearing the same costume and hair. “Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed :) i love you sm,” the comedian wrote. In a second IG pic he showed Ariana looking up at him sweetly and captioned it, “One more for the queen,” adding a crown emoji. “Words can’t express what a real f–king treasure this one is,” he continued.

As if that wasn’t enough over the top love, Ariana returned it right back! For her birthday she claimed “I have no wish,” she wrote on her Instagram story on Monday ahead of her birthday at 11:11pm. “I have everything I ever wanted. Hi,” read the message which she wrote on a pic of Pete on her iPhone’s lock screen. Well, if Pete was thoughtful enough to give her a $93,000 diamond ring and a wedding proposal in under a month of dating, we are dying to know how he topped that on her birthday!

While Ariana may be high on love, some of her fans still have doubts about how quickly she was ready to become Pete’s future wife after just a few weeks of dating. After all she was just coming off of a two-year relationship with rapper Mac Miller, 26, that was still in her romance rear-view mirror. The SNL star isn’t deterred by her fans who aren’t on board with their sudden engagement. “Pete is in genuine love with Ariana and tired of all their haters. Pete thinks Ariana is the hottest girl in the entire world and he swears he would marry her tomorrow or anyplace, anytime,” a source close to the SNL star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.