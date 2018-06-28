Melania Trump’s Round 2 Fashion Look For Another Trip To The Border After ‘I Don’t Care’ Scandal

Melania Trump has returned to the Mexico-US border after her fashion faux pas last week when her jacket screamed ‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’ Her fashion choice this time around was much more tasteful.

Just a week after Melania Trump‘s “Jacket-Gate” — when she wore an insensitive Zara jacket for her visit to the border that said “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?”— she has returned to the southern border of the United States, sans a controversial outfit. The First Lady come off of her flight to Tucson, Arizona wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and white, wide-leg slacks with a black pinstripe down the side. After landing, Melania visited a Customs and Border Patrol facility, where she spoke with members of Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and a local rancher. During this trip, she will also tour Tucson Coordinating Center, a short-term holding facility, as well as the Department Of Homeland Security Facility.

“She’s learning that these people at HHS facilities are providing some outstanding care under difficult circumstances. She’s advocating for quality care for these children under difficult circumstances,” Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s communications director, explained. “I would say this is very visible. She cares about children deeply. She also believes in strong border laws and treating everybody equally.” Many would disagree with Stephanie’s sentiments about Melania “caring” deeply, as her $39 fashion statement last week at the Texas-Mexico border said, point-blank, “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” Luckily, this time around, she learned from her mistake as her decision overshadowed the real issue — the fact that migrant children are being separated from their families and spread across the United States in different holding facilities.

According to Stephanie, this second trip to the border was planned shortly after her Melania’s return from Texas, and is to hear from the agents at the border about what they’re seeing. The last time, “she wasn’t able to visit a DHS facility, and she wants to learn from the people on the front lines at the border,” Stephanie said. She added that the First Lady wants to also be updated on the legal situation for migrant children, since it has changed in recent days. “She’s anxious to learn how they’re implementing the new process,” Stephanie said, also revealing that Melania has spoken to her husband about the situation.