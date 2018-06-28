Poor Meghan Markle got caught making another royal no-no during an event with Prince Harry and the queen. What on earth could she have done now? Find out here!

There are so many rules for royals that we can barely keep up! The same day that Meghan Markle apparently offended some people by daring to cross her legs at the knees instead of the ankles, she committed what could be considered another faux pas. Meghan simply tried to hold her new husband’s hand while at the Young Leaders Reception at Buckingham Palace, and that’s apparently inappropriate for royals. Who knew? Thankfully, as you can see in the video below, Prince Harry caught her before they made contact, and both continued on as if nothing happened.

It’s a little sad because you can see how much they both want to touch each other. They look visibly disappointed, and Harry actually swings his arms together so he won’t get tempted to grab her hand again. Here’s the thing: there’s actually no rule in the books that says they have to refrain from PDA. It’s just that royals tend to not show affection when they’re around Queen Elizabeth II as a sign of respect. Before they were married, Harry and Meghan were all over each other — politely, of course. Same goes for Prince William and Kate Middleton. Do you remember the last time they even touched in public? We thought so!

Body language expert Robin Kermode laid it out: “The Queen rarely holds hands with her husband in public and this seems to have set an unwritten precedent for the other royals,” he told Daily Mail. “It is very clear that William and Kate are emotionally close, however, they do not seem to feel the need to prove their love – particularly when on official state business.” It seems as if Harry’s just taking a cue from his big brother!

Let’s hope the royal family is cutting Meghan some slack and not getting made at her for these tiny mistakes. After all, she only became a duchess a little over a month ago! She still has a lot to learn — and hopefully, she and Harry are holding hands in private!