A disturbing new video shows the moment a woman barreled down the highway with her ex-boyfriend on the hood of her car after they got into a heated argument. Watch here, and learn more about what happened.

Junior Francis has spoken out after bystanders captured video of him speeding down the I-95 highway in South Florida on the roof of his ex-girlfriend’s car. Francis, 22, and Patresha Isidore, who have a five-year-old daughter together, got into a fight over who could use their shared Mercedes Benz. During the argument, Isidore, 24, hopped into the vehicle, and Francis said that he jumped onto its hood to stop her from leaving. That didn’t work out.

Isidore instead sped away with Francis clinging to the hood of the car, jetting down the highway at 70 miles per hour. As you can see in the footage snapped of the terrifying incident above, Francis was hanging on with just one hand while he used the other to call 911. Authorities released the 911 calls, and in one he was heard repeatedly yelling at Isidore to stop the car. “She’s swerving the car and I’m on top of the car. I really need help. She’s really out to kill me.” Francis told the dispatcher.”

Eventually, Isidore pulled off the highway and stopped the car, but Francis was trapped up there for miles before that. “I didn’t think I had it in me to stay on for that long,” he told ABC Action News. Isidore was later arrested and charged with crimes against a person exposing them to harm and culpable negligence. Despite the harrowing experience, Francis told police that he didn’t want to press charges and refused to make a sworn statement, according to the arrest report. She has since been bonded out of jail.

Isidore also spoke out about the incident, telling 7 News Miami that she didn’t let Francis off the hood of the car because she was scared of him. “He was threatening me, so I was scared, so of course I wasn’t going to stop and let him get in the car,” she told the station. “That guy is crazy. He won’t leave me alone. We broke up about eight months ago.” She and Francis still live together, but she said she’s in the process of filing a restraining order against him.

“He had plenty of times to get off the car. He didn’t want to stop,” Isidore said. “When I was on the 95, I thought like, ‘Hey, this is crazy’ or whatever.’ I actually pulled over to Ives Dairy and tried to stop the car, and he still didn’t want to get off.” Eventually, Francis hopped off and got inside the car. She was later arrested.