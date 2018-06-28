Kris Allen Declares His Everlasting Love In ‘When All The Stars Have Died’ — First Listen

Get ready to have a new fave song! ‘American Idol’ Season 8 winner Kris Allen has released a new single & you can get your first listen here at HollywoodLife!

American Idol alum Kris Allen‘s highly-anticipated single “When All The Stars Have Died” will be released tomorrow, but you can listen to it first, exclusively on HollywoodLife! A departure from his catchy everlasting hit “Live Like We’re Dying,” Kris takes on an emotional love letter in the form of a song. “When all the canyons have run dry, when all the birds have sung their songs, when all the blue has left the sky, I’ll stop loving you when all the stars have died,” the 33-year-old Arkansas native sings. Backed by drums and piano, Kris’s dedication to his love reverberates throughout the song.

“This song means a lot to me,“ Kris told HollywoodLife.com exclusively ahead of the release “Trying to figure out what loving someone forever actually means is a really hard thing to wrap my head around, but this song is the closest I can get to trying to explain it.” Well, isn’t his wife of ten years, Katy O’Connell, just the luckiest lady in the world?! In one of the raw and honest moments of the song, Kris repeats multiples times, “I hope that she knows that my love doesn’t go when I go.” As he prepares to embark on the American Idol Live! 2018 tour this summer, his promise that his love knows no ends is as relevant as ever for he and his wife. Since Kris’s American Idol win in 2007, he has released five studio albums and most recently formed a band called The Dames.

In just two weeks, Kris joins this season of American Idol‘s Top 7 finalists, Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrett, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard for the 40+ city American Idol Live! tour.