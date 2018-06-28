Stars Wearing Tight Bike Shorts — Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner & More

This odd celeb trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere! All of the Kardashians love wearing bicycle shorts — see over a dozen stars wearing tight bike shorts in this photo gallery!

Kim Kardashian loveeees wearing bike shorts. In fact, she’s been wearing them since 2016, but this year, she has really ramped up the style, thanks in part to her husband’s Yeezy line. And she’s got most of her family on board, too! Kendall Jenner wore a Chanel crop top and tight bicycle shorts at Khloe Kardashian‘s birthday party on June 27. I guess anything looks good when you’re a tall, thin model! Kourtney Kardashian has worn black bike shorts as well, and amped up the look with neon green shorts at the Coachella music festival in April.

Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods has worn bike shorts on multiple occasions. Blac Chyna, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowski have all worn the trend. Most of these ladies seem to pair the high-waisted shorts with a tight crop top or a cropped sweatshirt. Casual and comfortable! See photos of stars rocking this trend in the gallery above! Not going to lie — I think bicycle shorts might be a little hard to pull off if you’re a “normal person.” An easier look to rock this summer is denim shorts, which has been done by just about every celebrity under the sun, and works for BBQs or date night.

If you’re daring enough to pull off this trend, more power to you! It’s cute, casual and super comfy! If you aren’t at Kim or Kendall’s level, try copying Khloe, like above, and rocking high-waisted yoga pants. Trying a sweatshirt around your waist is another trendy layer to the look.