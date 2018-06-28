See Pics
Hollywood Life

Stars Wearing Tight Bike Shorts — Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner & More

kim kardashian bike shorts
REX/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2018 WEARING GUCCI COAT YEEZY HOODIE SHORTS AND SHOES
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2018 Kim Kardashian shows off her toned legs in biker shorts and leather trenchcoat as she stops by DASH store in Los Angeles WEARING GUCCI COAT YEEZY HOODIE SHORTS AND SHOES
Kim Kardashian seen leaving the Yeezy offices wearing a pink Calabasas top Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5004814 190618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 05 Jun 2018 WEARING YEEZY JACKET AND NAKED WARDROBE SHORTS BAG BY LOUIS VUITTON View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

This odd celeb trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere! All of the Kardashians love wearing bicycle shorts — see over a dozen stars wearing tight bike shorts in this photo gallery!

Kim Kardashian loveeees wearing bike shorts. In fact, she’s been wearing them since 2016, but this year, she has really ramped up the style, thanks in part to her husband’s Yeezy line. And she’s got most of her family on board, too! Kendall Jenner wore a Chanel crop top and tight bicycle shorts at Khloe Kardashian‘s birthday party on June 27. I guess anything looks good when you’re a tall, thin model! Kourtney Kardashian has worn black bike shorts as well, and amped up the look with neon green shorts at the Coachella music festival in April.

Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods has worn bike shorts on multiple occasions. Blac Chyna, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowski have all worn the trend. Most of these ladies seem to pair the high-waisted shorts with a tight crop top or a cropped sweatshirt. Casual and comfortable! See photos of stars rocking this trend in the gallery above! Not going to lie — I think bicycle shorts might be a little hard to pull off if you’re a “normal person.” An easier look to rock this summer is denim shorts, which has been done by just about every celebrity under the sun, and works for BBQs or date night.

If you’re daring enough to pull off this trend, more power to you! It’s cute, casual and super comfy! If you aren’t at Kim or Kendall’s level, try copying Khloe, like above, and rocking high-waisted yoga pants. Trying a sweatshirt around your waist is another trendy layer to the look.