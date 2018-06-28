Khloe Kardashian: Why She’d Have ‘Good Reason’ To Keep Engagement To Tristan Thompson A Secret

Khloe Kardashian might have a reason to keep her rumored engagement under wraps! A source close to Khloe told HL EXCLUSIVELY why she may be holding off making any big announcements.

Khloe Kardashian was recently spotted out with Tristan Thompson with a ring on that finger, but is she actually engaged? And if so, why hasn’t she announced it? A source close to Khloe gave us this deets EXCLUSIVELY about why she might be keeping quiet on the issue. “Khloe kept her pregnancy a secret for the majority of it, so it would be no surprise if she were to keep her engagement a secret too until she decided she wanted to go public with it,” our source said. “Let’s face it, Khloe would have good reason for wanting to keep an engagement on the down low right now, given the fact it’s only been a hot minute since Tristan’s alleged cheating scandal’s blown over.”

When it comes down to it, Khloe just hasn’t forgotten about Tristan’s alleged cheating. “Khloe’s all about stage managing important life events, and I think you’ve also got to take into account that Tristan’s still on pretty shaky ground despite Khloe being crazy in love with him,” our source went on to say. “She still has some well founded trust issues, and he still has a way to go until she’s completely comfortable with him again.”

At least Khloe and Tristan seem to still be going strong! While certain reports about the couple’s recent date painted them as on the rocks, we learned that they were actually extremely affectionate with one another. An eyewitness at the restaurant tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tristan was actually holding Khloe’s hand and rubbing her knee in a sweet, romantic way. While it’s still up in the air whether or not Tristan actually popped the question, we’ll keep you posted on any new developments in his and Khloe’s relationship!