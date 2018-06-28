Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Reportedly Living Together In L.A. After Just 1 Month Of Dating

Just one month after Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ romance first went public, the two are already living together in Los Angeles, according to a new report. Well, that didn’t take long!

Things sure are moving fast for Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons! The pair have yet to publicly comment on their romance, but behind the scenes, they’re reportedly shacking up, according to TMZ. The site reports that Kendall and Ben are currently living together in a rental home in Los Angeles that costs a whopping $25,000 per month! The lease is reportedly signed for several months, and the two have both been photographed leaving the home (separately) on more than one occasion recently.

Kendall recently bought a new Beverly Hills home, so it’s possible that this is somewhere temporary for her while she waits for renovations to be complete, and it’s unclear who’s name — Kendall’s or Ben’s — is on the lease. Ben plays basketball for the Philadelphia 76ers, so if he wants to spend as much time as possible with Kendall this summer in the off-season, it would make sense for him to have a place to call “home” in the L.A. are. The lovebirds have been seen all over town since their relationship was first reported at the end of May, so things definitely seem to be going well between them!

Of course, the supermodel has always been incredibly private about her love life, so we don’t expect her to open up about what’s going on anytime soon. For now, we’ll have to let the photos do the talking! Of course, that also gives Kendall plenty of ways to confuse us — like when she was photographed kissing Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother, Anwar Hadid, earlier this month.