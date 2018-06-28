Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Engage In Hot PDA In Swimsuits After 22 Years Of Marriage

After 22 years of marriage things are hotter than ever for Kelly Ripa and hunky hubby Mark Consuelos. We’ve got the pic of the two having sweet PDA under a Grecian sunset.

Get a room you two! Well, Kelly Ripa, 47, and husband Mark Conseulos, also 47, already have one as they’re on a romantic vacation in Greece. The two lovebirds couldn’t keep their hands off each other in a selfie that the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host shared on her Instagram account on June 27. She wrote” Something about these Grecian sunsets” next to a pic of the sunkissed couple where Mark is lovingly moving in to plant a kiss on her cheek. Kelly is facing the camera with a big smile on her face and cat-eyed sunglasses to protect her from the bright Mediterranean rays. She’s leaning into her sexy shirtless husband and appears to have just a bikini on.

At first it looked like this might be a hot adults only vacation, as kids Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and 15-year-old Joachin weren’t initially seen on the couple’s social media platforms after arriving in Greece. But Lola and Michael turned up alongside dad in an Instagram story on June 27, so everyone is along for the trip. That still didn’t stop their parents from having some sexy moments of their own away from their children as the pair gazed into the sunset, cuddled up in each other’s arms. Mark even posted a pic to his IG stories after Kelly’s sweet post, showing the pair seated on the deck of a boat at sunset and wrote “Sexy and me” about his wife.

Earlier in the day it it appeared they were out on a cruise, but Mark’s mind was on the World Cup. While the actor is Spanish born, he was rooting on Mexico to make it into the knockout round earlier in the day. He posted an IG story where the the bright blue open sea was behind him and he was explaining how even though Mexico lost their match, they could still move on if Germany lost to Korea, which they did. He later posted photos of a TV screen showing the World Cup action and wrote “Viva Mexico!”

This vacation looks a little less fitness involved that their getaway to the Bahamas in May. Their pair took on sexy couple’s acrobatic yoga, where Mark held Kelly up in the air by her hips with his bare feet. She then leaned down to give him a kiss in the middle of the pose. Oh man!