Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Split: Reportedly End 5-Year Romance Over ‘Trust Issues’

It’s over for Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, according to a new report. The super private couple has reportedly parted ways because of her ‘trust issues.’

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have never verbally confirmed their rumored romance, but now, five years after they were first romantically linked, they’ve reportedly decided to call it quits, according to RadarOnline. The site reports that Katie “just couldn’t get over her trust issues” and is “devastated” over ending things with the actor/singer. Katie and Jamie were reportedly in the midst of planning a big wedding as a way to finally go public with their relationship, but Katie called it off, Radar’s source claims.

For years, Katie and Jamie have done their best to hide their romance, or at least keep it under the radar. They’ve attended many events together over the years, but have made a point to arrive and leave separately, while also doing their best to avoid being pictured together in general. However, over Labor Day weekend of 2017, they appeared to finally be willing to go public with the whole ordeal — they didn’t hide from cameras at all when they were caught frolicking on the beach while holding hands!

However, just five months later, Jamie was asked about the relationship during a live TV interview, and it clearly struck a nerve…because he stormed off camera and abruptly ended the Q&A right there! Jamie is reportedly the one who has wanted to keep everything so DL, which has been “humiliating” for the actress, according to Radar.

Katie and Jamie’s alleged breakup reportedly wan’t messy. “No drama, no screaming fits or anger,” the source says. “Just sadness when Katie called Jamie to tell him she couldn’t do this anymore. But in the end, she felt like she had no choice.”