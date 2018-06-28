Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are always subtly paying homage to the late Princess Diana with their fashion choices, but sometimes they rock almost the exact same thing as the People’s Princess!

While Meghan Markle is new to this “royal” thing, Kate Middleton has been at it a long time, and has mastered the art of recreating Princess Diana‘s iconic styles. Meghan, on the other hand, has also given her own twist to the late princess’s gorgeous fashions, but Kate has paid homage to Di at every birth and christening of her child and beyond. When Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince George in 2013, she wore a polka-dotted light blue dress when introducing the future King of England to the public. Her dress closely mimicked Diana’s polka-dot frock she wore for Prince William’s christening in 1982. Then, for the most recent birth of Kate’s second son Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge greeted the public wearing a red dress with a white collar, just as Princess Diana did for Prince Harry‘s baby reveal in 1984. Click here to go through our gallery to see all the times Meghan and Kate have dressed similarly to Princess Diana!

The Princess of Wales also iconically rocked a gold and white gown at the banquet at the German Ambassador’s residence in London in 1986, and Kate similarly wowed in a custom Alexander McQueen gown while attending the a 2012 dinner in Malaysia during the Diamond Jubilee Tour. Kate also has the same affinity for fascinators as Diana did, matching them to several of her looks! Kate donned a hot pink power suit with a matching hat at the Trooping of the Colour ceremony in 2017, as Diana did to a garden party in Buckingham Palace in 1983. Then, again, Kate wore a white coat with a blush hat and large flower to the Queen’s 90th birthday parade, similar to Diana’s white jacket and printed skirt that she matched with a large white sun hat at the Royal Ascot in 1987.

Kate has paid homage to Princess Diana’s classic style countless times since she has been welcomed into the Royal family, and even though Meghan Markle is new to the monarchy, she has, as well. The Duchess of Sussex most recently donned an Oscar de la Renta dress to her first Royal wedding (other than her own), and the periwinkle printed gown was almost identical to Princess Diana’s light purple tunic she wore while visiting Saudi Arabia in November 1986. Then, of course, for the reception following Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, Meghan wore a stunning aquamarine ring that was once Princess Di’s. Finally, Meghan’s black and white outfit for her first Royal Ascot was very reminiscent of Diana’s black and white suit she donned to the Melbourne Cup in 1985.

We always love seeing the wives of Prince William and Prince Harry pay tribute to their late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and they do it with such class! Be sure to go through the gallery to see all of the times Meghan and Kate have dressed like Diana!