Mike Pence’s Wife Karen Slammed For Wearing ‘Too Short’ Dress While Meeting Queen Of Jordan

The fashion police have come for Second Lady Karen Pence, 61, and by fashion police, we mean Twitter. After Mike Pence, 59, shared photos of him and his wife meeting King Abdullah Bin Al-Hussein, 61, and Queen Rania of Jordan, 47, on June 25, social media users started criticizing the pink sleeveless dress that Karen wore for the occasion, claiming that it was an “inappropriate” choice.

In one of the images, Karen can be seen posing on the steps of her home in Washington, D.C. alongside her husband and the Jordanian royals. Another photo shows the former teacher sitting on patio furniture while engaged in conversation with her guests. For the meeting, Karen wore a black and pale pink dress complete with cutouts on her sleeves and a black belt.

Twitter user @bosnili wasn’t a fan of the ensemble, commenting, “For God’s sake, get your wife a stylist and quick! So inappropriate next to the Queen of Jordan, who looked classy and understated!” Another person, @imed314, felt similarly, writing, “I agree! The dress is too short and tight for her.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Bess Kalb went OFF about the look in a thread of tweets that included: “MOTHER LET’S TALK ABOUT THE BELT: HIGH UP? CHECK. SHINY? VERY. SEVERAL PRE-SCHOOL GIRL FLOWERS ON IT? I COUNT THREE. THIS BELT WAS A BIG CHOICE AND YOU MADE IT ON QUEEN RAINA DAY, MAMI!”

However, her Twitter chain didn’t sit well with people and she responded to angry messages by pointing out that what Karen wears has nothing on the vile policies she and her husband promote. She tweeted, “As Second Lady, Karen Pence travels the world representing an idea of America more hideous than any Elle-Woods-Goes-To-her-Ex’s-Funeral dress. Her legacy of broad targeted intolerance of people based on sexuality, gender identity, religion, and racial protest are truly ugly.”

Other commenters weren’t as harsh on the look. Twitter user @martiekaye2010 stood up for the second lady by saying, “I thought your wife looked very nice. Not all women want to wear something just cause its designer or stylish. So many other things happening in the world besides what someone wears.”

Karen’s not the only politician’s wife who’s been slammed over a wardrobe choice. First Lady Melania Trump has also received backlash over fashion decisions. Most notably, she wore a green jacket that said “I Don’t Really Care, Do U?” while heading to Texas to see some of the migrant children who were taken from their parents under Donald Trump‘s immigration policy. Frankly, being mocked for being unstylish is way better than for being completely insensitive.