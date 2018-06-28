Kardashians Part Ways With Longtime Makeup Artist Joyce Bonelli: They ‘Don’t Speak Anymore’

The Kardashian family and their longtime makeup artist Joyce Bonelli have reportedly gone their separate ways. Here’s what we know about the situation.

With Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian running successful cosmetics companies, having someone create their makeup looks for them seems a bit counterintuitive. It looks like the sisters might agree since they have parted ways with their longtime makeup artist Joyce Bonelli, according to Us Weekly.

“The family doesn’t speak to her anymore,” a source told the magazine. “She hasn’t worked for them for months.” The decision to go their separate ways wasn’t a hostile one, though. The insider added: “They just stopped working with her because they didn’t see it as a right fit anymore.” Fair enough!

The outlet also reported that no one from the Kardashian-Jenner family follows Bonelli on Instagram anymore. However, the 36-year-old’s account makes it seem that she and the family are on good terms. She shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of Khloe Kardashian‘s 34th birthday on June 27. She captioned a throwback photo of the two of them: “ma·tri·arch of lifeeee HAPPY BIRTHDAY !! @khloekardashian HOTTEST BIRTHDAY BOOTY ALIVE always got your back especially w that glitterrrr IF***KINGLOVEYOU.”

The aesthetician opened up about her working relationship with the reality stars in June 2017. “I’ve been with the girls for so long and we’ve been through so much,” she told Pret-a-Reporter at the time. “It’s been over a decade. We’ve known each other since the beginning, before they were famous. After they started their show, people started really loving them and then hating them and now they’re loving them again. There’s been so much that’s happened. Now each one of them is a phenomenon in their own way.”

She continued, “We text every other day and we talk about everything. Even if I’m working with a different client, we’re always talking and FaceTiming. We talk about kids. We talk about the fun, scandalous stuff. They’re like my sisters.”