Justin Bieber Gets Slammed For Calling Drake ‘The Best Rapper Of All Time’ — See Scathing Clapbacks

Drake is one of the greatest rappers alive today, but is he really the best rapper of all time? Justin Bieber thinks so and now he’s getting tons of clap backs over his comment.

Drake is about to drop his new double album Scorpion and Justin Bieber, 24, is beyond stoked. He thinks the 31-year-old is the G.O.A.T. when it comes to the world of rap, even though his fans beg to differ. “Everyone cop the best rapper of all times new album tonight at midnight @champagnepapi,” he wrote on Instagram on June 28, along with the track list that Drizzy dropped earlier in the day. There’s no doubt it will be brilliant, and Drake is certainly one of the best rappers around today. But the greatest rapper “ever” has fans calling him out, especially with the recent murder of XXXTentacion, whose fan base came hard at JB.

One person scolded him in the comments, writing “Chill on the caption bruh. I’m not just saying that cause X just passed, just being completely honest.” “X is the best rapper of all time,” another wrote. “Not best rapper but ok Justin,” someone sighed. “Best rapper of all the times?” another questioned, while a user laughed “Lol def not the best rapper.”

A member of Nicki Minaj‘s Barbie’s nation represented, claiming “@nickiminaj is better, Sorry but it’s true.” Another pointed out that the late legend Tupac Shakur — even though he lived a short life — is widely thought of as the greatest at the game, adding “The best rapper is Tupac.” Justin even lost a follower with his calling Drake the G.O.A.T. as one user wrote, “Just for the caption I gotta unfollow.”

One person pointed out how crazy it is to call Drizzy the best ever when Eminem, 45, is still in this world and cranking out bars. “Justin, Drake is a great rapper but I do not think he is the best rapper. I think EMINEM is the best rapper of all time who reached the most people with his raps and was the most relatable to the majority. ‘Lose Yourself’ by EMINEM is the best rap of all time because it is relatable to all, it has a rhythm, and it is motivational and uplifting and personal. Yes, I agree Drake is a very popular rapper, but EMINEM is the BEST rapper in my opinion,” an emotional Slim Shady fan wrote. “Have you forgotten that Eminem exists or what?!” another Marshall Mathers fan added.

Not everyone was drinking the haterade as some people agreed with Justin and many called for them to do a collaboration. But the majority of the comments were critical of Justin’s over the top caption. User FreeiMari said it best with “Woah. Strong words Justin. Easy now.”