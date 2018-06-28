Julia Roberts, 50, Goes Makeup-Free In Daisy Dukes In 1st Instagram Ever — See Pic

June 26 should be a national holiday because Julia Roberts just joined Instagram! Check out her first photo here!

Welcome to the most addicting app ever! Julia Roberts, 50, made an Instagram account, and we can’t contain our excitement. For her first post, the Oscar-winning actress shared a photo captioned “Hello” with a sun emoji. In the pic, Julia showed off her infectious smile while going makeup-free. Isn’t she gorgeous?! In addition to her smile, Julia flaunted her perfectly toned legs in daisy duke shorts paired with a sweater with the words “Love” written across it. Unfortunately, she disabled the comment section, so fans couldn’t flood her timeline. However, that didn’t stop them from sharing the news on Twitter. “JULIA ROBERTS FINALLY MADE AN INSTAGRAM AND IT’S THE BEST THING TO EVER HAPPEN TO ME,” one fan wrote.

“Julia Roberts opened up an Instagram account… it really is over for you b*tches,” another fan tweeted. Some even took the news as an opportunity to get other celebrities to make accounts. “Omg Julia Roberts made an Instagram account! Jennifer Aniston you’re next please,” a fan said. While we’re not ready to get over Julia’s big move to social media, we can’t help but remember a time when she wasn’t too fond of the platform.

“[Social media is] kind of like cotton candy: It looks so appealing and you just can’t resist getting in there, and then you end up with sticky fingers and it last an instant,” Julia said during an interview with Marie Claire in 2013.

“There’s an anonymity that makes people feel safe to participate in hatefulness. I like a good old-fashion fistfight if people are pissed off at each other. I just feel like if you’re really mad and want to have a fight, then put your dukes up,” Julia continued. Maybe that’s why she disabled her comment section!