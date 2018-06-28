Jinger Duggar Flaunts Massive Baby Bump For Gorgeous Maternity Shoot With Husband Jeremy: Pics

Showing off her 34-week baby bump, Jinger Duggar posed in a series of gorgeous maternity photos alongside her husband Jeremy Vuolo, and the results are beautiful! See the intimate pics here.

Jinger Duggar, 24, is about to become a first-time mom, and to document her journey to motherhood, she starred in some stunning photos, forever capturing herself at 34 weeks pregnant. The Counting On star wore a light green floral dress for the occasion, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 30, also appeared in some of the portraits. The photos were taken a few weeks ago, but Jinger waited until June 27 to share them with her fans via Instagram and her website. Taken in downtown LA, the images perfectly capture Jinger’s stylish and gentle spirit!

“A couple of weeks ago, Jeremy and I traveled to Los Angeles for meetings at The Master’s Seminary,” the expectant mom wrote online. “While there we had the privilege of spending time with our dear friend Madisen Mahoney. Since I was in my 34th week of pregnancy and Madisen is a wonderfully skilled photographer, we thought it made sense to head to downtown LA and take a few pictures! Here are the results.” Jinger then shared the photos from the shoot, one of the sweetest ones being an image of Jeremy kissing his wife’s forehead as they both cradle her large belly.

“We’re so excited to have pictures back from our maternity photo shoot,” Jinger captioned the shot on Instagram. “Check out the full album on our website.” Jinger and Jeremy tied the knot on Nov. 7, 2016, and just over a year later, this past January, they announced they were expecting their first child. A few months after that, they revealed they are having a baby girl.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” Jinger and Jeremy gushed to People magazine in April. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.” Jinger is due to give birth any day now!