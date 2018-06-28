‘Jersey Shore’ Recap: The Cast Says Goodbye To Miami — But Not Without Last Minute Drama

It’s time for vacation to come to an end on the finale of ‘Jersey Shore,’ but of course, the cast went out with a bang! Here’s our recap!

It’s the roommates’ final nights in Miami on the June 28 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and things are going well as they recount their best and worst moments of the trip…until it’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s turn. Of course, his lowest point was bringing girls home to the house while he had a pregnant girlfriend at home, and when he brings it up, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino can’t help but get in another dig. That’s when Jenni “JWoww” Farley brings up that Mike previously said Ronnie needs to go to rehab, which sets the guys off into a screaming match.

Ronnie is especially angry because he called Mike up before the show and confessed he wanted to get help before his baby is born…but he didn’t expect Mike to bring up the personal matter in the house. He feels stabbed in the back. The guys agree to disagree, but afterward, JWoww, who has her own beef with Mike after he threatened to throw a pie in her face, starts egging Ronnie on when they’re discussing the situation. Meanwhile, Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi try to reason with Mike and explain why Ronnie has a right to be angry and feel attacked.

Finally, Mike and Ronnie hash it out like adults. Mike apologizes for airing Ron’s dirty laundry, Ron apologizes for how he reacted, and they hug out it. On the last day of the trip, JWoww and Deena live it up at a Drag brunch, and then, Pauly “Pauly D” Delvecchio gets the exciting news that he landed a DJ gig at the group’s favorite club for the cast’s last night in town.

Roast after roast, it was only a matter of time before somebody got burned. 🔥 The #JSFamilyVacation finale is going out with a bang TONIGHT at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/Grr5tLEjqw — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) June 28, 2018

Everything is going perfectly on the big night out…until a blast from the past shows up — Pauly’s “stalker” from Seaside Heights, Vanessa, during the earlier seasons of Jersey Shore! Pauly gives Vanessa a shoutout and starts to realize that maybe she’s not a stalker…just a loyal supporter. Nothing wrong with that, right?!

The last night is amazing, but then it’s time to face reality. Of course, Ronnie is the most nervous about heading home — he has a baby on the way in six weeks and has no idea where he stands with his girlfriend, Jen Harley, or if they have a future together. Then there’s Mike, who’s waiting to find out if he’ll have to do jail time.

At the end of the day, though, everyone ends on a good note, and they agree to go on another vacation together soon. As we already know, they recently filmed another season in Vegas…and we can’t wait to see what happens next!