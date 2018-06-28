Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley: Family Insider Says She’s Not The Monster She’s Being Made Out To Be

Jen Harley’s reputation has tanked ever since she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her baby daddy Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Now we’re EXCLUSIVELY learning there may be another side to the story.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s baby mama Jen Harley is facing some very serious charges after she was arrested for allegedly hitting the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star during a June 24 clash. Within days of the news breaking that she’d been charged with domestic battery for allegedly assaulting him while they drove home from a Las Vegas barbecue, her mug shot was published online. But even though she is being accused of briefly dragging his body as she drove off while he was trying to exit the car, a family insider is coming to the 31-year-old’s defense.

A source has EXCLUSIVELY spoken to HollywoodLife and is offering a different side of the story. “Things are not as they seem, and Jen definitely isn’t the monster she is being made out to be,” the person said, before abruptly adding, “That is all I have to say on the matter.” On June 28 it emerged that Jen also offered an alternative version of events when she spoke to cops on the night of the incident. While insiders claim that he was the victim, she reportedly alleged to police that he was hitting her. In her version of events – according to a police report obtained by TMZ – Jen claimed she was driving and Ronnie tried to grab the steering wheel and allegedly hit her several times. All this drama allegedly took place while their 12-week-old baby girl Ariana was in the backseat. But ultimately the cops arrested and charged Jen.

Officer Laura Meltzer from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department EXCLUSIVELY told us, “I can confirm that Jennifer Harley was arrested on Sunday June 24 for one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.” The officer later added, “Our officers made the arrest after 10:20 p.m. on Sunday and they made contact with the individuals involved and made the arrest for misdemeanor battery with Jennifer listed as the primary aggressor. She was then transported to jail and booked.” So far the DA has yet to decide if the case will go to trial.