Jameis Winston Dramatically Apologizes To Uber Driver He Allegedly Groped 2 Years Ago & Blames Alcohol

Jameis Winston has finally released a statement regarding his alleged sexual assault of an Uber driver in 2016. Here’s what he had to say.

Jameis Winston is apologizing to the Uber driver he allegedly groped in 2016. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarter back said in a written statement, “First and foremost, I would like to say I’m sorry to the Uber driver for the position I put you in. It is uncharacteristic of me and I genuinely apologize. In the past 2 1/2 years my life has been filled with experiences, opportunities and events that have helped me grow, mature and learn, including the fact that I have eliminated alcohol from my life.”

The Uber driver claimed that she picked Winston up in Scottsdale, Arizona and drove him to a drive-thru restaurant where he allegedly grabbed her vagina. The NFL has suspended Winston from the first three games of the upcoming season after an investigation into the matter. In addition to these allegations, Winston was previously accused of alleged rape back when he was a student at Florida State, but that case was ultimately dropped.

“I know I have to hold myself to a higher standard on and off the field and that I have a responsibility to my family, community, and teammates to live above the platform with which God has blessed me,” Winston went on to say in his statement. “I apologize to my teammates, the Buccaneers organization and fans for letting them down and for not being able to be out there for the first three games of the season.”

Winston added, “Although I am disappointed in the NFL’s decision, I understand the NFL’s process, and I embrace this as an opportunity to take advantage of the resources available to help me achieve the goals that I have for myself.”

Before his apology, the NFL released a statement about his suspension. The league said that they “promptly initiated a comprehensive investigation that included interviews with several persons, including the driver, Winston and others with relevant information. The league also examined an extensive amount of other evidence, including telephone records, business records, data from electronic devices and other communications. Based on the investigation, the NFL found that Winston had violated the NFL Personal Conduct Policy, which allows for discipline to be imposed even when criminal charges are not presented.”

Apparently, even in his talks with the league, Winston found the Uber driver’s account of events “consistent and credible”. “In his letter advising Winston of the suspension, Jones stated after full consideration of the record, including a meeting with Winston and his representatives, and a written submission by his attorneys, that the driver’s account of the incident was consistent and credible,” the NFL’s statement went on to say. “As a result, the investigation had concluded that Winston violated the Personal Conduct Policy by touching the driver in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent and that disciplinary action was necessary and appropriate.”