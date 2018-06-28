Johnny Depp’s Son Reportedly Seen For 1st Time Since Claims He Has ‘Serious Health Problems’

Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp’s son, Jack Depp, was reportedly seen for the first time since the 16-year-old boy allegedly had a ‘serious’ health crisis. Is he feeling any better?

Thankfully, it seems that Jack Depp, 16, is recover from his reported health scare. The son of Johnny Depp, 55, and Vanessa Paradis, 45, was seen walking with a female friend around his mom’s apartment in Paris, a source told PEOPLE magazine. The young man was looking “a lot better,” while a second source tells the publication that Jack is “fine,” and that despite all the panic, he “doesn’t have a health issue.” Okay — that has to be a huge relief for his family and friends.

While the exact nature of Jack’s alleged illness remains unknown, whatever it was, it was serious enough to make his mom skip the Paris premiere of her movie, A Knife in the Heart. “Vanessa…was not able to join us tonight,” Yann Gonzalez, the movie’s director said during the June 25 event. “She had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems.” That’s all anyone knows at the moment, which makes sense. Jack tends to stay out of the public eye, even though his mom, dad and sister Lily-Rose Depp, 19, are all actors, models and musicians. Jack is rarely photographed by the paps and it seems he doesn’t have a verified social media account.

Jack, real name John Christopher Depp III, was born in 2002. His parents, Johnny and Vanessa, were together from 1998 to 2012. Johnny, when describing Jack to David Letterman in 2013, said his son was “very simple, low-key, solid. You know, one word text. ‘Yep.’ ‘Nope.’ ‘Same.’ ” Hopefully, he texted a “Fine” to his dad recently to let him know he’s okay.

While Jack’s “serious illness” made his mom skip a premiere, his father didn’t rush to his son’s side, even though he was on the same continent. With Jack and Vanessa in Paris, Johnny was seen on June 27 in Munich, Germany. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is on tour with his band, Hollywood Vampires, and the group was scheduled to play the Tollwood Festival. Johnny was subject of his own “health scare,” as fans were worried for him after he appeared frail and thin when posing for a picture with a fan. However, when Johnny was photographed for the first time since Jack’s alleged health issues, he was looking better. So, like father, like son?