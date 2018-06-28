Ed Sheeran Epically Shaded By Hodor From ‘GOT’ & People Are Not Pleased

When Kristian Nairn says more than ‘Hodor,’ he gets incredibly shady! The ‘GoT’ star just burned Ed Sheeran’s cameo on the hit show, calling it a ‘stupid’ moment that took him out of the fantasy.

“I’m not a fan of the cameos in “Game of Thrones,” Kristian Nairn, 42, told HuffPost in an in-depth interview. “I don’t like them. I think it’s stupid. I don’t mind going on the record on that. I just think it takes you right out of the world. Especially Ed Sheeran. I was like, ‘Why is Ed Sheeran here?’ I mean, Ed Sheeran’s great. He’s a great guy, great musician, but why is he in Game of Thrones?”

“I’m not saying I’m not a fan of Ed Sheeran,” Kristian clarified, so people wouldn’t @ him on Twitter. “I’m being tactful here, but just not a fan of the cameo. I think most people would agree with me there. It was a big snap to reality. It’s like, ‘What? What?’ It’s a fantasy show. We’re all caught in this amazing world and spend so much time and money and talent to create, and all of a sudden there’s a pop star? What?”

While most fans seemed to agree with Kristian’s sentiment, Ed did have his supporters. “Nearly a year since that GoT episode aired and people are still carrying on about it, plus that actor said Ed Sheeran’s great. He’s a great guy, great musician… ” @VCM1234 tweeted in response to the comments. Back when the Cameo aired, people came to Ed’s rescue. When one person said that the cameo “cheapened the show,” one of Ed’s fans came to his defense. “Hodor is a DJ. Does that cheapen the show too? I don’t get what is it that [you’re] upset about.”

Nearly a year since that GoT episode aired and people are still carrying on about it, plus that actor said Ed Sheeran's great. He’s a great guy, great musician… I Voted NO in their silly poll https://t.co/EVKsJZl3H9 — Veronica (@VCM1234) June 28, 2018

Why are they still harping on about this ? He did it because he was asked & enjoys the show simple as that, no biggie ! pic.twitter.com/IxtoICDVLv — Jules ➕✖➗ (@superjules69xxx) June 28, 2018

It seems Hodor just objected to Ed’s cameo, considering a lot of other stars appeared on Game of Thrones before the “Shape of You” singer sang a song to Arya Stark. Members of the metal group Mastodon appeared on Season 5 and in Season 7. Of Monsters and Men played some instruments in Season 6. Sigur Rós even appeared at Joffrey’s wedding, but Hodor thinks that the latter cameo actually worked.

“[Sigur Rós] kind of got away with it because they’re so quirky,” Kristian said. “They’re almost like Game of Thrones world in real life. They’re so elven and spiritual. I think that works, but apart from that — I mean, I understand why people want to be in it, but just no. Go away.”