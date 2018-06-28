Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: Is He Taking Things More Seriously This Time Around?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin haven’t verbally confirmed their relationship status, but things between them might be getting more serious! The singer is thinking about the ‘longterm.’

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, are clearly into each other – just look at any of their numerous PDA pics from the past few weeks. But the “Sorry” singer might already be thinking ahead in terms of his relationship with Hailey. “It’s obviously way too early to say whether things will work longterm for them but that’s where Justin’s head is at,” a source close to JB tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The pair, who previously dated in 2015 and 2016, first sparked reunion rumors earlier this month when they hung out in Miami on June 9. However, things quickly heated up with various makeout sessions around New York. But the PDA isn’t the only thing the “Friends” crooner cares about. “He respects Hailey and values their friendship way too much to just fool around with her,” our insider added. “If he didn’t think this was going somewhere he would have just kept things in the friend zone.”

Our source continued: “Justin’s a romantic. He wants the happy ending and it’s starting to seem more than possible that Hailey could be his happy ending.” Whatever happens between them, it definitely looks like they’re having fun right now.

After their Miami rendezvous and various kissing seshes in parks across Manhattan and Brooklyn, Justin and Hailey brought their love fest to another location. They were spotted out in Washington for a short getaway around June 26. A photo surfaced online of the model gazing at the Biebs adoringly as he stared off into the difference. You can also see that the two of them were hanging out in a crowded pool at their hotel. Even a bunch of onlookers and fellow swimmers can’t put a damper on their time together!