Hailey Baldwin’s Sweet Obsession With Justin Bieber Began Over 6 Years Ago — Read Ancient Tweet

It turns out Hailey Baldwin had her eye on Justin Bieber ever since she was in her mid teens. We’ve got the ancient tweet that’s surfaced where she was already crushing on her future boyfriend.

Hailey Baldwin might be Justin Bieber‘s girl today, but she was actually once a fan of his relationship with Selena Gomez, 25. The 21-year-old model is now the Biebs’ make out and PDA partner, even though she was once just like every other teenage girl who crushed hard on Jelena. Fans brought to light a tweet that Hailey wrote when she was 15 and was stoked to see what Justin and Selena would bring fashion-wise to a red carpet. The then-couple had made their debut at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars after party and Hailey was looking forward to seeing them together the following year.

“I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party… # sigh # ohwell,” Hailey tweeted in disappointment in Feb. of 2012. The year prior Jelena showed up and dropped jaws that not only were they officially a couple, they liked to twin out! Selena wore a gorgeous red halter gown with a bright red lip and black heels. Justin coordinated perfectly with his girl, wearing an all-black tux, tie and vest and wore a bright red pocket square to match Sel’s dress.

Hailey finally got her chance at being Justin’s girl in early January of 2016, after spending a romantic New Year’s vacation together in the Caribbean. However in less than two months the Biebs decided he wasn’t a one-woman man and stopped dating Hailey. Things got even more confusing when in March of 2016, Selena actually showed up at Justin’s Los Angeles Purpose tour concert! It was the first sighting of the two of them in the same place in ages and fans went wild that Jelena could be back on.

I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party.. #sigh #ohwell — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 27, 2012

Justin continued on with his tour, minus Selena or Hailey. He reunited with the “Hands To Myself” singer in Oct. 2017, and it seemed like they were ready to give their relationship another shot at love. Sadly by early 2018 they were back off again. That turned out to be good news for Hailey though. She revealed in a May interview that she had mended fences with Justin and they were back to being pals after the heartbreak he caused her. Then next thing we know, Jailey is out of the friends zone and now involved in a full-blown romance…again!