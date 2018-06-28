Gwen Stefani Vs. Jennifer Lopez: Which Sexy Singer Has The Hotter Style Onstage?

Gwen Stefani just kicked off her Las Vegas residency, but she’s not the only stunning performer to headline in Sin City. Jennifer Lopez also took on Vegas. See both of their onstage outfits!

Gwen Stefani, 48, began her Las Vegas residency, Gwen Stefani – I’m Just a Girl, on June 27, and it’s already off to a fierce start. She opened her first show in a black sequined jumpsuit for an unexpected cover of Rihanna‘s “Umbrella.” But this ensemble is just one of many that she’ll wear throughout her lineup of 25 concerts at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

We can’t wait to see where Gwen takes her performance style, but she’s had decades to craft her onstage looks. While she no longer puts her hair in bantu knots and sings in sweatpants like in her 90s No Doubt era, she still maintains an edginess in her wardrobe thanks to cropped tops, plaid pants and chunky boots. However, her signature red lip is likely not going away anytime soon!

However, it seems like the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker is bringing a bit more glitz into her closet for her Sin City concerts. These glittery ensembles remind us a lot of another musician’s performance style. Jennifer Lopez, who headlined her own Vegas residency in 2016, constantly takes the stage in shimmery leotards and sequined dresses. The “Booty” songstress also loves to show off her assets in figure-hugging silhouettes, thigh-high slits and plunging necklines.

The first leg of Gwen’s residency runs until July 21st, with her returning for two more stretches – Dec. 27 through 31, and Feb. 27, 2019 through March 16, 2016.