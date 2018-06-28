Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo & More Celebs Rocking Sexy Gingham Swimsuits

Gingham has taken over fashion this summer! See how celebs like Kendall Jenner and Olivia Culpo have rocked the trendy pattern on bikinis and one-pieces!

Gingham has officially made its comeback. The checkered print can be found on everything from A-line dresses to off-the-shoulder tops, so we might as well embrace it. But the runway, the sidewalk and the office aren’t the only places you’ll be able to peep the print. Pools and beaches are about to be flooded with fashionistas rocking gingham swimsuits. Why not be one of them?

But just because you’re wearing the same print as everyone else, doesn’t mean you can’t still stand out. There are plenty of different bathing suit styles to try this pattern on, so you can find the right fit for you. Kendall Jenner embraced the old-fashioned design when she rocked the black and white checkered pattern on a scoop bikini top and matching hipster bottoms. She also donned a super cropped white t-shirt with the words “Pizza Boys” written in pink script on it.

Meanwhile. Olivia Culpo opted to wear the pattern on a high-waisted bikini bottom and tie-front top. The former Miss Universe flaunted her fun swimwear on Instagram with a pic of her standing in shallow ocean water. “This bikini is my favorite,” she captioned the image. We don’t blame her!

This bikini is my favorite 😍👙😍👙 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 18, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

But gingham also doesn’t have to be black and white. Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough teamed up for a colorful twinning moment. The Vampire Diaries star opted for a red and white version of the checkered pattern, which she styled with a bandana, sunglasses and a denim vest. Julianne, on the other hand, sported the design in bright green.

