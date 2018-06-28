Chris Brown Posts Gorgeous Portrait Of His ‘Little Girl’ Royalty & TI & 50 Cent Love It

This is so cute. Chris Brown shared a stunning picture of his ‘little girl’ Royalty, and fellow rappers T.I. and 50 Cent couldn’t get enough of the photo!

Chris Brown may not have it all together, but when it comes to his daughter, he’s proven to be a dedicated father no matter what. He posted the sweetest portrait of his baby girl Royalty, 4, and it truly melted everyone on Instagram’s hearts. “When GOD knows what he’s doing! IM SO IN LOVE WITH THIS LITTLE GIRL. Thank YOU,” Chris captioned the photo. The post appeared to be a photo of another photo, since there’s a slight glare, but Royalty looks flawless, nonetheless. With her dark long hair pulled up in a bun on the top of her head, and her big brown eyes staring lovingly ahead, Chris is absolutely on-point with his caption — his daughter is angelic.

Chris’s friends, T.I. and 50 Cent, clearly agreed, since they threw the picture a like. Tamar Braxton, Joan Smalls and Trey Songz also showed love by liking the photo. DJ Benny Benassi commented several hearts, while Tameka Foster wrote, “Indeed. She’s super!” Royalty is truly adorable and Chris is always showing his baby girl love! Just a few weeks ago, he posted a collage of Royalty at 1, 2, 3, and 4 years old, showing how much she’s grown up! He also dedicated the sweetest post to her on her birthday, May 27, with a photo of her wearing a crown and her gorgeous curls on display. “EVERYONE WISH MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL A HAPPY BirTHDAY! 4 years old…WOW,” the “Freaky Friday” singer wrote. His rumored love interest Agnez Mo commented on the post, writing “HAPPY BDAY Princess!!” with a heart — ooh la la!

While Chris has had some run-ins with the law, but he has certainly stepped up to parent and care for his daughter Royalty, and it’s clear that his fans and fellow musicians see that!