Celine Dion’s Huge Hair Makeover — Goes Blonder & Gets Bangs In Unrecognizable Pic

Celine Dion, is that really you? The superstar songstress has unveiled a massive hair makeover that has left her completely unrecognizable. We’ve got the before and after pics.

When the summer comes, it’s the perfect time to try out a new hairdo .Celine Dion headed to Japan to give a series of performances and went practically undercover thanks to a brand new hairstyle. The “Power of Love” singer showed off a photo on her Instagram where she appeared blonder and wearing bangs! She posted a photo on June 25 staring into a hotel room mirror with a pair of dark shades on and her new hairstyle. On first glance you’d never recognize her as one of the most famous singers in the world! “Tonight is the night! Tokyo, are you ready?” she captioned the photo, where she was dripping in head to toe designer fashion thanks to her brilliant stylist Law Roach, 39.

Celine was in the same outfit with the same changed up hairstyle when she went to visit Cirque de Soleil’s Kurios show in another IG photo taken on the same day. But for her first performance in Tokyo, her usual hairstyle of bang-free, sandy long hair parted down the middle was back in action in her next IG pic. It was from her June 26 show in Japan’s capital and also shared by Law on his IG page where he noted that her fabulous colorful concert gown was by Versace. So Celine might have been wearing a wig or fake bangs in the shocking makeover pics.

It sure freaked her fans out as the photo with the bangs got a massive thumbs down on social media. The pic included comments like “NO NO NO!” while another called it “Horrible.” One fan said it aged her by 15 years and added, “The fake blonde color ages her terribly and is just so off-putting. She’s just absolutely gorgeous with her natural locks.” One person even commented, “Huge resemblance to Lady Gaga.” We’re not sure if that was meant as a compliment or insult.

While fans might have dragged her attempt at changing up her hair, no one is complaining about Celine’s fabulous fashion choices. She started working professionally with Law in 2016 after seeing how he styled Zendaya, 21, and wanted him to help bring an edge to her wardrobe. Mission accomplished! Celine is now one of the best dressed celebrities out there with her incredibly adventurous high-end looks.