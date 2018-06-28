Pregnant Cardi B Is ‘Uncomfortable’ & ‘Ready To Pop’: She’s Excited & Ready For Baby To Be Born

Cardi B’s baby girl is almost here, and the rapper is counting down the days! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details on why these final weeks in her pregnancy have been brutal!

Cardi B, 25, is about to be a mom! However, the days leading up to her baby girl’s arrival haven’t been so great. “Cardi is really uncomfortable right now and ready to be done with her pregnancy. Even though she has weeks left before carrying the baby to term, she is huge and growing everyday, which is making her life challenging. Her feet and ankles are swelling, and she has trouble doing the simplest things like sitting down and standing up,” a source close to Cardi tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. That does not sound fun!

However, Cardi has done her best to fight through the pain, and she looks great doing so. On June 26, Cardi and her husband Offset held a “A Bronx Fairytale” themed baby shower just a few days after TMZ revealed the couple has been married since September 2017 by obtaining a copy of their marriage license. The mom-to-be looked absolutely incredible in a figure hugging blush dress paired with silver jewelry. But, what was so special about the night was how in love Cardi and Offset looked. The Migos rapper, who has three kids from previous relationships, couldn’t stop gushing over his baby mama and was even seen kissing her on the hand!

“Despite his busy schedule, Offset has been doing everything he can to make sure Cardi has everything she needs and is well taken care of. They are both happy, excited, and ready for this baby to be born ASAP!” the insider continued. Well, we certainly can’t wait to meet their bundle of joy, and we know Cardi will be an exceptional mom!