Capital Gazette Shooting: 1st Victims Killed In The Horrific Tragedy Named

Jarrod W. Ramos is suspected of shooting and killing five individuals during a shooting spree at Maryland’s ‘Capital Gazette’ newspaper. Here’s everything we know about those who died.

At least five lives were claimed when a gunman entered the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis, Maryland on June 28, and now we know the names of those lost to such a senseless tragedy. One of the victims was Rob Hiassen, who was described in a tweet as a “veteran columnist, editor & journalism teacher.” He was also the brother of the Miami Herald‘s columnist Carl Hiaasen. Information about the remaining victims is still trickling in and their names have yet to be confirmed.

As for the shooting suspect, he has been named as Jarrod W. Ramos. Cops say he engaged in a “targeted attack,” and is now in custody. Anne Arundel County Deputy Police Chief William Krampf told reporters, “This person was prepared today to come in. He was prepared to shoot people.” Before allegedly shooting five and “gravely” injuring several others with a shotgun, Ramos brought a lawsuit against the Capital Gazette and a columnist who had covered a criminal harassment lawsuit brought against Ramos. In 2013, a court ruled against Ramos’ claims that he was being defamed, and that ruling was upheld in 2015 by Maryland’s second-highest court.

Following his capture, Ramos was reportedly uncooperative with authorities. On top of that, he even reportedly altered his fingerprints by mutilating them to the point where police could not identify him with his prints. However, he was eventually identified using facial recognition technology. This story is developing and we will keep you updated with more victims’ names as they’re identified.