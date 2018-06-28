‘Breaking Bad’ Reunion: Cast Reunites For The Show’s 10th Anniversary & There Were Tears

They’re back! — The cast of AMC’s ‘Breaking Bad’ reunited for the show’s 10th anniversary! Jesse Pinkman, Walter White and the rest of the crew reminisced over the show that changed the TV game forever!

It’s 2013 again and we’re not complaining, because the cast of Breaking Bad just had thee most epic reunion, ever! The show’s creator Vince Gilligan and stars Bryan Cranston (Walter White), Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman), Bob Odenkirk (Saul), Anna Gunn (Skyler White), Dean Norris (Hank Schrader), Betsy Brandt (Marie Schrader), Giancarlo Esposito (Gustavo “Gus” Fring), Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut), and RJ Mitte (Walter White Jr.) sat down to reminisce about the show that changed television forever in Entertainment Weekly‘s July issue. The cast revisited moments on set, and the excitement and challenges their characters put them through.

“There’s a suggestion in the question that it’s emotional — and you’re right,” Cranston says. “You can’t just move on. Something that was so indelible and meaningful in your life and you can’t, and I don’t want to. I want to hold on to those good memories of that gathering, both then and during our seven years together. So, it’s a bit melancholy, actually. Bittersweet.”

“I love these people,” Paul chimes in. “I feel blessed to have shared this incredible experience that is Breaking Bad with each and every one of these people. I remember when we were shooting the first season, Dean and I were talking, he goes, ‘You know, in ten years, we’re going to look back and say, ‘Goddammit! I used to be a part of Breaking Bad!’ And now it’s crazy that 10 years has passed, and I am still constantly thinking that. It’s like, wow, how lucky we all are.”

And, Brandt summarizes the Breaking Bad reunion with his prediction that ultimately came true: “I knew I would laugh, and I knew would cry.”

Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, and Bob Odenkirk reunite on the cover of Entertainment Weekly‘s new July issue!

It’s been 10 years since the scandalous, drug-filled drama hit the small screen on AMC. Breaking Bad, a groundbreaking show about a terminally ill middle-aged man who begins cooking meth, changed television forever. The show became an instant hit, captivating audiences all over the world with its edgy storylines and edge-of-your-seat moments that kept fans coming back for more. And, i’s been nearly five years since the Emmy-winning, Breaking Bad ended its TV run. However, dans still haven’t stopped binging the thriller, which transitioned into its Emmy-nominated prequel spin-off Better Call Saul.