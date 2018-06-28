Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Becoming Fast Friends & Will Definitely Double Date

Since working on their film ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,’ Brad Pitt and Leonard DiCaprio have become two peas in a pod! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here on why they’re a match made in friendship heaven!

What’s better than Brad Pitt? Brad Pitt and Leonard DiCaprio. After Leo took to Instagram on June 27 to share a photo of himself and Brad on the set of their new film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino, we learned the two have sparked quite a bromance. “Brad and Leo are really becoming fast friends now that they are working together. They have similar personalities, similar interest and they are both legendary with the ladies,” a source close to Brad tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Tell us something we don’t know!

“And when it comes to girls, they would be happy to double date if those options presented themselves. Leo currently has a girlfriend, but whether that continues or not they know the fun they could have as a team as eligible bachelors,” our insider continued. “With Brad and Leo together going on dates they would be like the 1927 Yankees, they’d never lose!” the source added. That seems like a lot of trouble.

Nevertheless, we’re glad to hear Brad Pitt is doing so well considering all he’s been through with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their custody battle over their kids– Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. It appears his new project his really doing him good as a source explained to Entertainment Tonight that Brad is “in a great place personally and professionally. “He’s happy to be back in Los Angeles filming. He’s good-natured and professional on set. He is warm and authentic with everyone around,” the source said. Well, we can’t wait to see Once Upon A Time In Hollywood when it hits theatres later this year!