Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Morph Into Twins For Sexy New Photo Shoot — See Pics

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid looked like they could be sisters in a new photo shoot for Ochirly! Check out the pics of them totally twinning here!

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner are in it to twin it! For a new photo shoot for the spring and summer campaigns for Ochirly that took place in a New York City high rise, the two models showed off so many sexy looks — and looked like they could literally be twins! Seriously, move over, Gigi — it looks like there’s another Hadid sister in town! Both wearing the exact same floral pattern, you almost can’t tell where Kendall ends and Bella begins. In another look, Bella wore a plaid pantsuit with a matching Prince of Wales checked blazer. Check out more pics from the photo shoot below!

Recently, Bella suffered a huge wardrobe malfunction while at Paris Fashion Week — but not on the runway! While she was exiting a car, Bella had a nip slip while wearing a chic yellow blazer. The 21-year-old model had just wrapped up making an appearance at the Dior show when she showed off a little more than she intended.

Apparently, there’s no ill will between Kendall and Bella after Kendall was caught kissing Bella’s brother Anwar Hadid. It seems like Kendall has definitely moved on from Anwar, considering how Kendall’s relationship with Ben Simmons is seriously heating up. Apparently, the two love birds are pulling a move out of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s playbook and are already living together after just one month of dating, according to TMZ. If that wasn’t enough of an indication that Kendall has moved on, Anwar was spotted getting very close to a woman who looked extremely similar to Kendall — maybe Jenner is still very much on his mind…

We’ll keep you posted if these two models end up posing in any more photo shoots together! Time will tell whether or not Kendall will be spotted again with Anwar or if their brief fling is over for good.