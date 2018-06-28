Angelina Jolie Dresses Like Meghan Markle Complete With Fascinator — See Pics

Angelina Jolie looked like royalty while attending an event at St Paul’s Cathedral. See her look compared to the next member of the royal family, Meghan Markle, below!

Angelina Jolie, 43, looked chic and sophisticated at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 28, at an event marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of Michael and St George. Queen Elizabeth was supposed to be there, but was “feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning’s service,” according to a statement from the Palace. Angelina looked like a guest at the Royal Wedding, or maybe a member of royalty herself, wearing a gorgeous gray dress, gloves and hat. She looked so regal in her monochromatic outfit — stunning!

Part of royal protocol is that women wear hats, or fascinators, to formal events. The new Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been wearing a variety of shapes and colors during her time in the royal spotlight. She wore a brown Philip Treacy creation for the 2017 Christmas service, and most recently, wore a black and white Philip Treacy hat for her appearance at the Royal Ascot on June 19. Angelina looks absolutely flawless with a fascinator, with her hair pulled neatly into a low bun. Absolutely gorgeous. Meghan wore a white coat and beret for the Commonwealth Day observance service at Westminster Abbey in March, shown in the pic below.

Angelina kept her with color theme by carrying a silver clutch and wearing understated silver pumps. She smiled as she greeted other guests, including the Duke of Kent. Her makeup looked so pretty. Her eyes were defined, but not too dark, and she wore a subtle pink lipstick. Overall, her look was very fitting for the occasion!