XXXTentacion: Cops Search For Possible Suspect In Rapper’s Murder — New Security Film Clues

The investigation into XXXTentacion’s shocking death has taken a huge leap forward, as cops release the name and photo of someone spotted at the crime scene.

Police investigating the murder of XXXTentacion, 20, have a person of interest in their sights. Just days after they arrested Dedrick Williams – the man they’ve accused of shooting the rapper to death, they’ve identified another person they’d like to speak to. This man – Robert Allen – is being described as a “person of interest,” because he was seen lurking around the motorcycle store where XXXTentacion was shopping moments before he was killed. Allen, 22, was picked up on the security camera outside Riva Motorsports & Marine in Deerfield Beach, Florida, according to TMZ.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office has released footage of Allen, who the Miami Herald has described as a local fraudster. The 5ft 8 man – who apparently weighs at least 310 pounds – is on probation until 2021 after being convicted on 21 counts of, according to the newspaper, “fraudulent use of identification.” But why do police think he’s a person of interest? As we know, police say that two gunmen approached XXXTentacion as he was leaving the store, and at least one of the suspects shot him to death.

Cops arrested Williams, whom they allege was captured in the dealership, in the parking lot and in the actual SUV they say the murder suspects used to rob and kill the rising hip-hop star. They say Williams, who was reportedly wearing orange sandals, was with a “heavy set black male in a dark colored T-shirt.”

Now they’re asking the public to come forward if they have any information about the case and, of course, if they know where Allen is. As for XXXTentacion, his friends and family continue to mourn him. The latest news came on June 27, the very day of the rapper’s memorial, which was taking place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, as an opportunity for grief-stricken fans to say goodbye to their hero. We’ll keep you up to date with any more developments in this case.