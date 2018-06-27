XXXTentacion’s Memorial: Thousands Of Fans Gather To Say Farewell To The Murdered Rapper

More than a week after XXXTentacion’s brutal murder, fans gathered at a public memorial service to honor the late rapper. See pics from the touching tribute here.

XXXTentacion’s shocking death at the age of 20 understandably hit people hard, and those mourning the hip-hop star had a chance to say farewell during a public memorial service on June 27. The massive event took place at the 20,000 seat BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, lasting for six hours from 12:00-6:00 p.m., so people would have plenty of time to make an appearance and honor the rapper. Thousands flooded into the arena to mourn XXX, and it was such a touching sight to see. Fans openly wept, held on to each other and looked absolutely devastated about the loss of the popular young rapper. The service began with a one hour video tribute to X — real name Jahseh Onfrey — then loudspeakers blasted XXX’s music in his memory for the thousands of mourners who lined up to pay their respects at the open casket memorial.

Days before the memorial, XXXTentacion’s lawyer confirmed that the event would be open casket, which is why no cameras or cell phones were allowed. His body was dressed in a denim jean jacket with two braid of hair off to the side of his head. Attendees were asked to leave any photography or recording devices in their vehicles, and were turned right back around without being let back in if they attempted to bring any inside. “Fans come out and say your final goodbyes,” a post on XXXTentacion’s Instagram account, which is now being run by his mother and management team, read. “It will be your last chance to see him. The admission is free. This is a final farewell, not an event!” Some fans traveled from as far away as Wisconsin and New Jersey for the memorial.

XXXTentacion was killed in his car on June 18 after he paid a visit to a motorsport store. So far, one person, Dedrick D. Williams, was arrested for suspected involvement in the murder. However, police are also on the hunt for two more possible suspects who they believe played a part in XXX”s death. The investigation into the rapper’s horrific murder is still very much underway.

To make this whole situation even more devastating, it was confirmed after XXX’s death that he was expecting a baby with his girlfriend when he died. She is reportedly about four months along, and her identity is still being kept a secret in an attempt to keep her out of the public eye during this difficult time.