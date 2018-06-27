‘Big Brother’ Season 20: 5 Key Things To Know Before The Premiere

‘Big Brother’ season 20 premieres June 27, and this season is going to be a good one! From the dates the show airs to the possibility of returning vets, this is what you need to know before watching!

1. The milestone season will premiere June 27. Big Brother season 20 will kick off with a three-hour, two-day premiere event. The first night will be two hours, while the second night will be one hour. The next episode will air July 1. The show will then air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

2. Season 20 has a big tech theme. This season’s Big Brother house has 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones to record the houseguests’ every move 24 hours a day. Season 20 will also feature “three challenges that will yield a game-changing power — and two unprecedented punishments,” along with a tech-themed “BB App Store.” This store will give America a “chance to get the Houseguests trending, resulting in power apps or punishments that could crash their game.

3. There will be no returning vets this season. Executive producer Allison Grodner confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly. “I can confirm there will not be,” she said. “It’s different. We always try to mix it up and keep it fresh and this year, as you’ve already seen, there are 16 brand new houseguests that will be playing this game.”

4. This season will pay homage to the ones before it. “Season 20 will be unlike any other because not only is it the pure game that you love, but if you’ve bene a fan for however long you’re going to see a nod to every season of Big Brother leading up to this one,” host Julie Chen said in a Twitter video.

What will make #BB20 different than any other season before? Let @JulieChen explain… pic.twitter.com/bxkhKHvD4a — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 25, 2018

5. There’s going to be an after show! Celebrity Big Brother champion Marissa Jaret Winokur and Ross Mathews will be hosting a new recap show called Off the Block that will air on Facebook Watch.