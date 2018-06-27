Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Postponing Wedding? Why They Won’t Wed Right After Kit Harington

After Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot, we’re dying for another ‘GoT’ wedding! But we’ll have to wait awhile for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — here’s why!

Sorry, friends — don’t expect to see Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas say “I do” anytime soon. No, there’s no trouble in paradise. They’re just busy! Joe opened up about his relationship with his fiancée in a new interview, and confessed that they’re just out there living their lives right now, and not worrying about throwing a wedding. “No, no,” Joe told the Evening Standard when asked about their wedding plans. “We’ve been trying to take some time off while running around Europe.”

Joe just finished a stint as a coach on The Voice Australia, then flew to Barcelona to meet up Sophie. The Game of Thrones star and the DNCE frontman are taking this precious bit of time to just enjoy each other’s company before their schedules get crazy again! Joe’s about to head to London to open for Bruno Mars with his band on July 14. The clock is ticking! “It’s been really exciting to play shows here in the summer, when people are out and about and the energy is top-notch,” Joe said. “So right now, as far as down-time for us, we’re just being tourists.”

Speaking of Game of Thrones stars getting married… Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot! Almost all of their beloved Game of Thrones family, Sophie included, was in attendance for their big day at Aberdeen’s Wardhill Castle on June 23. Kit and Rose looked absolutely thrilled in photos taken at the event. So cute! Rose was stunning in a long-sleeved, lace gown with a matching white flower crown and veil. The happy couple were showered with rice as they made their getaway from the church in a convertible. Aww!

Hopefully, all of Sophie’s GOT friends will come to her wedding with Joe, too! We know for sure at least one person will — her best friend, Maisie Williams, who already said she’ll be one of her bridesmaids!