Tristan Thompson Spotted Shopping For Huge $350,000 Diamond Ring: Proposing To Khloe?

We may be witness to yet another Kardashian milestone! Tristan Thompson was spotted shopping for ‘huge’ engagement rings! Is he planning to propose to Khloe just 2 months after his cheating scandal?

Khloe Kardashian, 34, may be rocking a giant rock on her ring finger very soon! Tristan Thompson, 27, was spotted jewelry shopping solo, and he was looking specifically in the ring section, among others. “Tristan was looking at engagement rings at the Kardashian’s favorite jewelry store in Calabasas, Polacheck’s, last week,” a Calabasas local tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “The diamonds Tristan were looking at were huge, like over 5 carats in size and cost over $350,000.” The source notes that the NBA star was also sneaking a peek at some diamond watches and tennis bracelets too. “He was in a good mood and seemed excited to be shopping,” the insider says.

While a proposal doesn’t seem too far off, it’s only been about two months since Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe with multiple women, just days before the birth of their daughter, True Thompson (born April 12). However, Khloe and Tristan seem to have patched things up, or are at least working towards improving their romance. The pair have been spotted out on multiple lunch dates and different outings since the scandal rocked the Kardashian family as a whole. Khloe even attended Tristan’s playoff games following the birth of their first child together.

Most recently, Khloe and Tristan packed up their things from the Cleveland home they share together, and moved back to the west coast. Tristan spends his off-seasons in LA with Khloe, and returns to Cleveland when training camp, and the regular season begins.

Khloe and Tristan were recently photographed celebrating a friend’s birthday at BOA restaurant in Los Angeles on June 24. While many reports claimed the pair appeared “tense,” a source told us that they looked just fine and very “comfortable” together. And, Khloe even took to Twitter to fight back at the critics who thought she looked miserable during the outing. “I actually had a great night,” Khloe tweeted, hitting back at the claim. “… as a new mom IM TIRED AF!! Being out past 10pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days.”

Another thing that makes an engagement seem quite likely is the fact that Tristan has been stepping up his daddy duties, especially since the NBA post-season is over, a separate source said. Now he can focus more attention on his family. In fact, he posted the cutest video with baby True on June 26, where he cuddled his daughter and said, “Baby True, baby True, daddy loves you,” before showering her with kisses!