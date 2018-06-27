Tristan Thompson & Baby True Are Totally Twins As He Snuggles & Kisses Her In Sweet New Video

Now that Tristan Thompson is out of the doghouse with Khloe Kardashian, he’s showing off his love for their daughter, True, like crazy on social media. Check out an adorable new video of the pair here!

True Thompson looks EXACTLY like her daddy Tristan Thompson! That fact was more apparent than ever when the basketball star shared a video of himself with the two-month-old on June 26. In the sweet clip, the dad-of-two cradles True in his arms and coos her name, before planting kisses on her forehead. “Daddy loves you,” he raves at the end. Awww! Just days before True’s birth, Tristan was exposed for cheating on Khloe Kardashian when videos surfaced of him with other women, and at that point, it was unclear what his involvement would be in the baby’s life.

However, Khloe recently revealed that she and Tristan went through an “enormous rebuilding” period to get their relationship in a good place again. Now, with basketball in the off-season, the two are living in Los Angeles with their baby girl, and seem to be back on track. They’ve been spotted out and about on several occasions since returning to the West Coast on Father’s Day, and as HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY reported, Tristan is doing everything he can to step up as a dad and prove himself to Khloe.

“Tristan is up late at night, feeding the baby, helping her sleep, burping her, and he loves playing with her, too,” our source confirmed. “He knows he has a long way to go to repair some of the damage he has done in his relationship with Khloe, so he’s doing everything he can to be a good father and prove his dedication.”

It seems Tristan is also stepping up when it comes to his first child, Prince, who was born in Dec. 2016. Tristan and Prince’s mom, Jordan Craig, were broken up when the little one was born, and Tristan never once acknowledged the adorable boy on social media until June 22 of this year, when he posted sweet photos of himself and the two kids. Hopefully, he will continue to be a constant figure in Prince’s life.